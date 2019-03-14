Operation Varsity Blues

Mother files $500 billion lawsuit in alleged college admission bribery scam

EMBED <>More Videos

A mother from the Bay Area, who was also a teacher in Oakland and Pacifica, has filed a $500 billion lawsuit in the alleged college admission scam.

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- A $500 billion lawsuit has been filed in the alleged college admissions scam. There are 45 people named in the suit, including the parents now accused of cheating to get their kids into the nation's top schools. Among those named, celebrities Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

Jennifer Kay Toy filed the suit in San Francisco. She says she was a teacher for Oakland Unified and also a school in Pacifica. Kay Toy also says she is a single mother.

RELATED: UT-Austin men's tennis coach dismissed after college admissions scandal indictment

Kay Toy writes in the lawsuit: "I'm not a wealthy person, but even if I were wealthy I would not have engaged in the heinous and despicable actions of defendants. I'm outraged and hurt because I feel that my son, my only child, was denied access to a college not because he failed to work and study hard enough, but because wealthy individuals felt that it was OK to lie, cheat, steal and bribe their children's way into a good college."

LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniaoperation varsity blueslawsuitus worldscamstudents
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Sephora cuts ties with Loughlin's daughter amid admissions scandal
Hallmark cuts ties with Lori Loughlin over bribery case
Alleged college admissions scam: Students file class-action
HISD employee accused in college admissions cheating scam
TOP STORIES
Teen killed when Mercedes falls off road and catches fire
Alex Trebek thanks fans for outpouring of support: 'I'm a lucky guy'
O'Rourke draws parallels to Obama with 2020 announcement
2 children and mother taken at gunpoint in Houston found
Hallmark cuts ties with Lori Loughlin over bribery case
Secrecy reigns in Texas as info requests almost always denied: analysis
Burger King employees allegedly attacked over tomato
Show More
Butterball recalls ground turkey due to salmonella concerns
Houston philanthropist Lester Smith dies at 76
Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect
Judge: No vaccines, no school
Sephora cuts ties with Loughlin's daughter amid admissions scandal
More TOP STORIES News