Education

Middle school student spreads kindness with sticky notes

MILTON, Massachusetts -- The school year got off on the right note for some middle school students in Milton, Massachusetts.

Students at St. Agatha in Milton have a classmate to thank for a lesson in spreading kindness.

13-year-old Jess LaFlamme placed 72 sticky notes on lockers.

On each piece of paper, LaFlamme wrote two nice things about her classmates.

Affirmations like:

"You are gorgeous and an amazing friend."

"You are so nice and make everyone laugh."

LaFlamme got the idea from her teacher who asked them to write about what they wanted their legacy to be when they left the school.

LaFlamme decided her legacy would be kindness spread on sticky notes.

While LaFlamme's surprise act was anonymous, her classmates figured her out.

And they decided to return the favor, covering LaFlamme's locker from top to bottom with kind words.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationeducationschoolact of kindnessu.s. & worldstudents
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Masked men shoot and kill store clerk in Valero robbery: Police
High school to forfeit football game after hazing allegations
Rockets' general manager's Hong Kong comments anger China
Simone Biles upset by reaction to her newest move
ABC13's The Midday
Astros give Zack Greinke nod in potential ALDS Game 3 clincher
How to register to vote in Texas
Show More
McDonald's McRib returning to menus Monday
Man struck by lightning speaks out after incident
Houston veteran celebrated on 'GMA' for her volunteer work
Our first fall cool front is moving through the area
Man shot and killed in Texas City carjacking
More TOP STORIES News