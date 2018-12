A Houston area Lone Star campus received a little love during the holidays from Hall of Fame rock band, Metallica.Earlier this month, the band's All Within My Hands Foundation announced the 10 community college recipients who would receive $100,000 each, to support more than 1,000 students entering the work-force program.Among those 10 schools was Lone Star College at The Woodlands.According to a release by the band's organization, these students will become the first cohort of Metallica scholars.The initiative is part of a partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges.