Hall of Fame rock band Metallica donates $100K to Houston area community college

Metallica is donating $100,000 to the Lone Star College in the Woodlands.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston area Lone Star campus received a little love during the holidays from Hall of Fame rock band, Metallica.

Earlier this month, the band's All Within My Hands Foundation announced the 10 community college recipients who would receive $100,000 each, to support more than 1,000 students entering the work-force program.

Among those 10 schools was Lone Star College at The Woodlands.

According to a release by the band's organization, these students will become the first cohort of Metallica scholars.

The initiative is part of a partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges.
