CITGO: 2020 - 2021 Distinguished Scholars!

The 2020/21 Distinguished Scholars Program was created to assist students planning to continue their education at a two-or four-year university. Forty scholarships were awarded to select class of 2021 graduates from the Alief, Houston and Spring Branch Independent School Districts (ISD). These Distinguished Scholars are being recognized not only for the academics but also for their excellence in one of the following categories: Beating the Odds, Career & Technical Education, Communications, Performing & Fine Arts, S.T.E.M., Service & Leadership, Spirit, or Student Athletics.Mary SkrabanekMemorial High SchoolSeniorMary is a supremely gifted athlete, leading her Cross Country/Track & Field club to regional and state championship appearances. She's a member of the math honor society called Mu Alpha Theta and has over 500 hours in community service. She has been awarded the Memorial High Principal and Gold Presidential Service awards for her leadership, community service and academics.Mary intends to be an Aggie, attending Texas A&M University. There she would like to study biology and follow the pre-medical route. She plans on going to medical school at Baylor college of Medicine and becoming either a demonologist or an otolaryngologist.CITGO Distinguished Scholars Program 2021The 2021 CITGO Distinguished Scholars program will be accepting applications from students in the class of 2021/22 in the Alief, Spring Branch and Houston Independent School Districts starting in February 2021. Students can apply in each of the following categories to receive a scholarship to a two or four year school.- Beating the Odds- Career and Technical- Communications- Performing and Fine Arts- Service and Leadership- Spirit- STEM Education- Student Athlete- Visit the website - www.saafdn.org/scholarships - Click on the "Apply for a Scholarship" section and click on Individual Applications. Then click on the "Apply Now" button.- You must create a login. Once you create a log-in, click on the word Apply in the top left corner.- Scroll until you find the CITGO Distinguished Scholars Program application for your district (Alief, Houston, Spring Branch) and click the blue Apply button to begin your application.- You will be asked to upload a copy of your transcript and PSAT/SAT or ACT scores with your application. CITGO believes in being an active member in the communities where we operate. In fact, our commitment to making a positive impact has always been a hallmark of CITGO operations. For more than 100 years, we have demonstrated this commitment through our established social and development programs, just like the Distinguished Scholars initiative.