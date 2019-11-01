November's CITGO Distinguished Scholar: Rebekah Hodge

The 2019/20 Distinguished Scholars Program was created to assist students planning to continue their education at a two-or four-year university. Forty scholarships of $5,000 each were awarded to select class of 2020 graduates from the Alief, Houston and Spring Branch Independent School Districts (ISD). These Distinguished Scholars both in academics and one of these categories: Beating the Odds, Career & Technical Education, Communications, Performing & Fine Arts, S.T.E.M., Service & Leadership, Spirit & Student Athletics.
THIS MONTH WE ARE HIGHLIGHTING: REBEKAH (BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY)
NAME: Rebekah Hodge
HIGH SCHOOL: Booker T. Washington High School
GRADE: Senior
ACHIEVEMENTS: Rebekah is an active member and the secretary of commerce for the Engineering Club and Leadership Academy. She is also the president of the Baby Ocean of Soul Marching Band. Despite having to commute to school by Metro Bus, 4hr every day, Rebekah maintains excellent academic standing, and is project manager for 2 rocket launches at her school. For several of her rocket projects she has the distinct honor of submitting her results to NASA and having her work critiqued by their engineers.
GOALS: Rebekah hopes to attend Rice University where she will study engineering and business communications. Her goal is to establish her own firm of engineers.
Sponsored By
CITGO believes in being an active member in the communities where we operate. In fact, our commitment to making a positive impact has always been a hallmark of CITGO operations. For more than 100 years, we have demonstrated this commitment through our established social and development programs, just like the Distinguished Scholars initiative.