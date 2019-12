December's CITGO Distinguished Scholar: Alberto Medrano

EMBED >More News Videos CITGO Distinguished Scholars (STEM) - Alberto Medrano

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS OF 2019

Browse the student profiles by selecting a category below.

SEE PREVIOUS SCHOLAR VIGNETTES

The 2019/20 Distinguished Scholars Program was created to assist students planning to continue their education at a two-or four-year university. Forty scholarships of $5,000 each were awarded to select class of 2020 graduates from the Alief, Houston and Spring Branch Independent School Districts (ISD). These Distinguished Scholars both in academics and one of these categories: Beating the Odds, Career & Technical Education, Communications, Performing & Fine Arts, S.T.E.M., Service & Leadership, Spirit & Student Athletics.Alberto MedranoAlief ISDSeniorAlberto is among the top students of his high school class. He is captain of the SeaPerch team and participates in debate. Along with taking high level math and science classes, Alberto is an active member of the STEM club and finds time to volunteer at his church as a camera operator. He enjoys competing in STEM contest and serving in his school's STEM youth outreach program.After graduation, Alberto hopes to attend the University of Texas at Austin. He plans to study nuclear physics and become wither a professor or work on a power plantCITGO Distinguished Scholars Program 2020The 2020 CITGO Distinguished Scholars program will be accepting applications from students in the class of 2021 in the Alief, Spring Branch and Houston Independent School Districts starting in February 2020. Students can apply in each of the following categories to receive a scholarship to a two or four year school.Beating the OddsCareer and TechnicalCommunicationsPerforming and Fine ArtsService and LeadershipSpiritSTEM EducationStudent AthleteThe scholarship application open in March and the winners will be notified in May of 2020. CITGO believes in being an active member in the communities where we operate. In fact, our commitment to making a positive impact has always been a hallmark of CITGO operations. For more than 100 years, we have demonstrated this commitment through our established social and development programs, just like the Distinguished Scholars initiative.