Meet Caroline Ashley, in the Spirit category!

The 2020/21 Distinguished Scholars Program was created to assist students planning to continue their education at a two-or four-year university. Forty scholarships were awarded to select class of 2021 graduates from the Alief, Houston, and Spring Branch Independent School Districts (ISD). These Distinguished Scholars are being recognized not only for the academics but also for their excellence in one of the following categories: Beating the Odds, Career & Technical Education, Communications, Performing & Fine Arts, S.T.E.M., Service & Leadership, Spirit, or Student Athletics.
THIS MONTH WE'RE HIGHLIGHTING CAROLINE ASHLEY IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY
NAME: Caroline Ashley
HIGH SCHOOL: Stratford High School
GRADE: Senior
ACHIEVEMENTS: Caroline is an active member of her school's dance team. She has won the Spirit Girl of the Week award twice, as she strives to bring cheer and school spirit to who peers. Kind and inclusive of all Caroline advocated for here dance directors to allow a student from the special education class to be an honorary member of her team. She seeks to create a unified community at her school through various clubs such as the Inclusion Club and Spartan Buddies where she serves as president.
GOALS: Caroline plans to major in special education with a minor in American Sign Language at the University of Texas, Austin. After teaching, She hopes to teach and advocate for people with special needs.
MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS OF 2020
Browse the student profiles by selecting a category below.
2021 Applications
CITGO Distinguished Scholars Program 2021
The 2021 CITGO Distinguished Scholars Program will be accepting applications from students in the class of 2021/22 in the Alief, Spring Branch, and Houston Independent School Districts starting in February 2021. Students can apply in each of the following categories to receive a scholarship to a two or four-year school.
- Beating the Odds
- Career and Technical
- Communications
- Performing and Fine Arts
- Service and Leadership
- Spirit
- STEM Education
- Student-Athlete
If you are interested in applying for the 2021 Program, follow these steps:
- Visit the website - www.saafdn.org/scholarships
- Click on the "Apply for a Scholarship" section and click on Individual Applications. Then click on the "Apply Now" button.
- You must create a login. Once you create a log-in, click on the word Apply in the top left corner.
- Scroll until you find the CITGO Distinguished Scholars Program application for your district (Alief, Houston, Spring Branch) and click the blue Apply button to begin your application.
- You will be asked to upload a copy of your transcript and PSAT/SAT or ACT scores with your application.
Sponsored By
CITGO believes in being an active member in the communities where we operate. In fact, our commitment to making a positive impact has always been a hallmark of CITGO operations. For more than 100 years, we have demonstrated this commitment through our established social and development programs, just like the Distinguished Scholars initiative.