Education

Mattress Mack to open 3 schools to help north side community

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Beloved Houston icon and Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is known for a lot of things, and now that includes education.

On Wednesday, Mack announced the opening of three new schools serving the north side.

He says unity and community were the driving forces behind the decision to open a trade school, a charter school, and a day care center.

"The average income in a six-mile area of this store is $26,000, so we want to have a trade school and a charter school here to help the people on the north side move up in life, and learn, not only hard skills like welding, construction, plumbing and wood working, but also life skills like financial management," Mack said.

Mack has a Gallery Furniture location at 6006 North Freeway.

Mack explained that people from ages 16 to 30 who didn't finish high school can attend the charter school to earn their degree. It's set to open next fall.
The day care center will be for those who attend the school, as well as employees.

Mack says the ultimate goal is to make people more skilled, so they can get better jobs and a better life.

READ MORE ON MATTRESS MACK!

Mattress Mack sent kids battling cancer to World Series

Mattress Mack loses at least $11.6 million in Astros bets
Mattress Mack gives new furniture to school after viral 'Mattress Matt' video

Gallery Furniture and Astros Foundation teaming up to provide shoes for orphans

A one-of-a-kind Texan: Things we love about Mattress Mack
EMBED More News Videos

Why we love Mattress Mack

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonday careschoolsmattress mack
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 5 shot at Southern California high school
Kanye West to perform free concert at Lakewood Church
UNSOLVED: 'Killing Fields' victim identified 33 years later
Prepare for a cold, cloudy, and wet Thursday
Semi slams into Greyhound bus with passengers inside on I-45
Cries for help heard as plumber died in trench cave-in
100-mph chase ends with driver in stolen truck crashing in pond
Show More
Teresa Giudice speaks out on GMA about seeing husband Joe
'The 13th Man' revisits the deadly Texas A&M bonfire
Worker rescued from 100-foot McDonald's sign in Ohio
Starbucks app offers free coffee in 2-for-1 deal Thursday
World Diabetes Day: 38M more adults diagnosed than in 2017
More TOP STORIES News