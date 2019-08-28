university of texas

Matthew McConaughey joins University of Texas as film professor of practice

AUSTIN, Texas -- Actor Matthew McConaughey is joining the University of Texas' Department of Radio-Television-Film as a professor of practice, the university announced Wednesday.

The Oscar-winning actor graduated from UT Austin in 1993 with a film degree. Decades later, he returned to UT to develop a Script to Screen film production class that he has co-taught as a visiting instructor since 2015.

The university said the course "provides a unique, behind-the-scenes view of each stage of a film's production" and "has helped transform how media production is approached and taught."

"It's the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them," McConaughey said in a statement provided by the university. "Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art - no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationaustincelebrityentertainmentuniversity of texastexas newshollywood
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS
Former UT football star and NFL player Cedric Benson dead at 36
Vince Young wants you to donate to Ronald McDonald House
UT promises free tuition to eligible low-income families
UT student helps homeless man enroll in college
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman pleads guilty to shooting man in head on Facebook Live
Astros surprise passengers at Houston's IAH airport
Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida as a major hurricane
Houston Idol auditions bring out dozens of hopefuls to Humble
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
Scattered afternoon storms through Friday
Minor league pitcher's family, including toddler, murdered
Show More
See how Disney's newly announced Star Wars immersive hotel will look
Toyota recalls cars to replace airbags again
Good news ahead for frustrated Fort Bend County drivers
College Board to replace SAT 'adversity score' on admissions test
Houston Idol 2019: Winners could get Silver Tickets!
More TOP STORIES News