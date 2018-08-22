A high school teacher in Magnolia has turned her classroom into a space fit for a Houston Texan.Terri Yates teaches 9th grade English at Magnolia West High School.Yates says she's collected five years worth of gifts to help outfit her Houston Texans - inspired classroom.The walls, painted in the Texans colors of Deep Steel Blue and Battle Red, are decked out with team logos and flags.But you can't talk about the Texans without mentioning #99, defensive end J.J. Watt.Yates added his quote, "Dream big, work hard," to the wall, along with a cut out of the star as if he's right on the field.That's not the only way Watt's presence is felt through the room. Yates also has a wall of motivation featuring more quotes and pictures of him.The only thing that's missing is an actual visit from Mr. Watt!Yates tells ABC13 that to say she loves the Texans and J.J. would be an understatement.'Watt' a teacher!