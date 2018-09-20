EDUCATION

Lourdes University to offer degree in beer, wine making

SYLVANIA, OHIO --
An Ohio university will soon offer an undergraduate degree in beer and wine making.

Lourdes University recently announced it will start the program in Aug. 2019. The degree program will feature courses in fermentation, chemistry, nutrition and accounting. Students will be required to complete three internships, including one through an Irish study abroad program.

Officials say the university developed the program as a response to growth in the industry. The number of breweries in the U.S. increased by over 400 percent between 2010 and 2016.

Lourdes University has partnered with multiple local breweries to support the program. The school will also work with vineyards in California and distilleries in Galway, Ireland.

About 1,400 students attend the private Catholic university in Sylvania.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcollegebeerwineu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Valley Oaks Elementary of Spring Branch ISD
Rice to offer free tuition to some students under new plan
Anonymous donor gifts $4 million to University of Houston
School district to start randomly drug testing students
More Education
Top Stories
Wild storm topples canopy on top of cars in Conroe
Remnants of hurricane, tropical depression combine over Texas
Ex-Southwest worker claims 'whites-only' break room at Hobby
Robbers tie up parents, 4 kids after forcing their way into home
Angry woman's antics at sushi restaurant sparks police chase
45-year-old man dies from West Nile virus in Harris County
Road rage leads to woman clinging to hood of moving car
3 killed in shooting at warehouse in Maryland
Show More
Couple could face questions from convict during kidnap trial
1 death linked to recalled ground beef from Colorado producer
Stomach bug linked to contact with puppies at pet store
Mother arrested for taking phone away from teenage daughter
Check out the new trailer for 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'
More News