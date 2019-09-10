Lone Star College has been named the top 2-year college in the country for the number of undergraduate Hispanic students enrolled in 2017.
The No. 1 ranking comes from the monthly publication Hispanic Outlook on Education Magazine, which publishes a list each year.
The magazine noted Lone Star College welcomed more than 27,000 Hispanic students in 2017, which represents 37 percent of the total Lone Star population.
Rankings were determined by the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, a method of surveys from the National Center for Education Statistics. The latest information available was from 2017.
"Lone Star College is proud of the educational opportunities we provide to all students," said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. "We appreciate this recognition and remain committed to student success."
SEE ALSO: Lone Star College gets OK to offer bachelor's degrees
Along with the honor from the magazine, Lone Star College has been designated as an Hispanic Serving Institution by the U.S. Department of Education.
The recognition is given to nonprofit institutes with a full-time undergraduate student enrollment that is at least 25 percent Hispanic.
Fall registration for Lone Star College is still open. You can find which courses and start dates are available on the school's website.
The video above is from a previous story.
Lone Star College named top 2-year college for Hispanics
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More