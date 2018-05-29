EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3534327" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dozens of Alvin High School students showed up Tuesday to show support to the students at Santa Fe High School.

Even more AHS students showing up to give their support to Santa Fe HS pic.twitter.com/KiZM6vqj3h — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) May 29, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3534431" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling talks to Alvin High School students who are going to Santa Fe to suport the students' return to class.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3514269" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Klein Forest High School sends message of support to Santa Fe High School in video

To our friends in @SantafeISD our thoughts and prayers are with you 🙏🏼@KleinForest sends you love and support ❤️ @SantaFeStuCo Be strong and Courageous. @TASC_StuCo #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/gGWtR6uHYj — StuCo Klein Forest (@stuco_kforest) May 23, 2018

WOW! Our Chargers sold 1,200 shirts and collected $12,000 to support and donate to Santa Fe ISD. An amazing display of good character. Way to go, @ClearSpringsHS! https://t.co/IqJOCs9CGA — Clear Creek ISD (@ClearCreekISD) May 23, 2018

Tuesday, May 29 is Pearland ISD Green & Gold Day. Students and staff are encouraged to wear green or gold in support of Santa Fe ISD as their students return to school that day. Our hearts and thoughts continue to be with our friends and neighbors. 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/iwfgBtBWya — PearlandISD (@PearlandISD) May 23, 2018

Students returning to Santa Fe High School Tuesday received a warm welcome from some other students who don't even attend their campus.Nearly 100 Alvin High School students and their parents boarded buses at 6 a.m. so they could line the streets in a show of support for students at Santa Fe Junior High and Santa Fe High School.Tuesday was the first day for Santa Fe students to return to the high school since the May 18 shooting that killed 10 students and injured 13 more.Alvin High School is already on summer break and greeting everyone at Santa Fe was not mandatory. However, those who did participate were encouraged to wear green and gold and bring signs with messages letting the Santa Fe community know Alvin stands with them."I know that if something like that were to happen in my school here in Alvin, it would mean the world to me for other neighboring communities to come out and really show their support," said Alvin High School student Korey Smith.So many students and parents from Alvin wanted to take part in the effort that a limit had to be put on the number of people getting on the bus. Many in Alvin drove their own cars to the schools.What Alvin did Tuesday is one of the latest ways that local schools across the Houston area have sent their well wishes to their friends in Santa Fe.The students at Klein Forest High School created a video to show support to their friends at Santa Fe High School."To our friends in Santa Fe ISD, our thoughts and prayers are with you," students expressed in a tweet. "Klein Forest sends you love and support."Klein Forest students also encouraged Santa Fe ISD students to continue to be "strong and courageous" during this time.Santa Fe ISD also thanked Clear Springs High School on Twitter for their support during this time.The green and gold shirts worn in the photo are being sold at the high school for $10 each to donate to Santa Fe ISD. So far, they have collected $12,000.Pearland ISD encouraged students and staff to wear green and gold Tuesday in support of Santa Fe ISD."Our hearts and thoughts continue to be with our friends and neighbors," the district tweeted.