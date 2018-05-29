SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Local schools send messages of support to Santa Fe High School

EMBED </>More Videos

Alvin students show how they're standing for Santa Fe High School. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Students returning to Santa Fe High School Tuesday received a warm welcome from some other students who don't even attend their campus.

Nearly 100 Alvin High School students and their parents boarded buses at 6 a.m. so they could line the streets in a show of support for students at Santa Fe Junior High and Santa Fe High School.
EMBED More News Videos

Dozens of Alvin High School students showed up Tuesday to show support to the students at Santa Fe High School.



Tuesday was the first day for Santa Fe students to return to the high school since the May 18 shooting that killed 10 students and injured 13 more.

Alvin High School is already on summer break and greeting everyone at Santa Fe was not mandatory. However, those who did participate were encouraged to wear green and gold and bring signs with messages letting the Santa Fe community know Alvin stands with them.

"I know that if something like that were to happen in my school here in Alvin, it would mean the world to me for other neighboring communities to come out and really show their support," said Alvin High School student Korey Smith.



So many students and parents from Alvin wanted to take part in the effort that a limit had to be put on the number of people getting on the bus. Many in Alvin drove their own cars to the schools.

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling talks to Alvin High School students who are going to Santa Fe to suport the students' return to class.


What Alvin did Tuesday is one of the latest ways that local schools across the Houston area have sent their well wishes to their friends in Santa Fe.

The students at Klein Forest High School created a video to show support to their friends at Santa Fe High School.

EMBED More News Videos

Klein Forest High School sends message of support to Santa Fe High School in video



"To our friends in Santa Fe ISD, our thoughts and prayers are with you," students expressed in a tweet. "Klein Forest sends you love and support."

Klein Forest students also encouraged Santa Fe ISD students to continue to be "strong and courageous" during this time.

Santa Fe ISD also thanked Clear Springs High School on Twitter for their support during this time.


The green and gold shirts worn in the photo are being sold at the high school for $10 each to donate to Santa Fe ISD. So far, they have collected $12,000.


Pearland ISD encouraged students and staff to wear green and gold Tuesday in support of Santa Fe ISD.

"Our hearts and thoughts continue to be with our friends and neighbors," the district tweeted.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationklein isdSanta Fe High School shootingcommunitystudentsSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Ribbons placed around Santa Fe ahead of back to school
Santa Fe ISD adds more protection as school year starts
Santa Fe first responders honored Thursday night at city hall
What Santa Fe HS students will see when school returns
More Santa Fe High School shooting
EDUCATION
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Bulletproof and clear backpacks among back-to-school options
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Lemm Elementary reopens today after Harvey flooded school
More Education
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News