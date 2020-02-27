Education

FBI investigating at HISD administration building

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The FBI says it is at the Houston Independent School District's administration building conducting an investigation Thursday morning.

The agency said it wanted to assure the public there is no danger to HISD students, staff or the greater Houston community.

It's not clear what they are investigating, but the FBI said it has no further comment at this time.

The FBI Houston Field Office released this brief statement on the matter:

The FBI is conducting court authorized law enforcement activity at the Hattie Mae White, HISD Administration Building. We want to assure the public there is no danger to the HISD students, staff or greater Houston community. We will provide any additional information once it becomes public. We have no further comment at this time.

HISD released the following statement on the matter:
HISD can confirm that the FBI is in the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center this morning regarding a court authorized law enforcement matter. The district is fully cooperating. There is no danger to students, staff or the community.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC13 for updates.

