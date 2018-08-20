SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --Students are going back to school in Klein ISD, but some elementary students are walking into a newly renovated building.
Lemm Elementary School was hit hard by Hurricane Harvey, but you might not know it by looking at it now.
From sunlight brought to the classroom through a diffuser to rolling doors that expand the classroom, Lemm Elementary is beyond state of the art.
"This is the learning common, and over here we have a makerspace and Lego wall and a green wall where they can make videos," Principal Kathy Brown said.
A year ago when the storm hit, several inches of water destroyed the building and forced students to attend classes at Klein Cain High School, which is eight miles away.
"It was heartbreaking and looking at the pictures of our library being flooded, it was pretty rough," parent Sherri Guinn said.
After the storm, Brown met with architects and developed a plan to transform the 40-year-old building. The district spent $10 million renovating the school.
Now rooms are filled with shiny new desks and plenty of technology. Special needs classes even come with lights that adjust color temperature and intensity.
"Some of our children have sensory needs, so the lighting is huge for them. All of our lighting is also LED," Brown said.
Students and teachers got a sneak peek last week and are thrilled with the results.
"We have flex seating. Students can move around and learn, they can stand and learn, they can use technology to learn, they can use the floor. There is just a lot of space and a lot of room," teacher Melissa Mielitz said.
There are a pair of lion murals on the wall in the new cafeteria that have lightning bolts behind them, a reminder of the storm and the power to overcome any obstacle.
Just last week, Creech Elementary in Katy ISD reopened its doors to students after severe flooding during Hurricane Harvey also shut down that school for nearly a year.
