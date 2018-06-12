EDUCATION

Late teacher clipped coupons to save for $1 million gift to her New Jersey school district

Genevieve Cava was not only a teacher, but a secret millionaire, it turns out.

DUMONT, New Jersey (KTRK) --
Even in death, a New Jersey teacher will have a lasting impact on future students.

Genevieve Cava spent years as a special education teacher. Friends say she clipped coupons and never took a vacation.

But what most didn't know was Cava's status as a secret millionaire.

After her death, she left $1 million to the school district she taught in.

"The most we have ever seen from any group was in the tens of thousands, but never something like this," said Emanuele Triggiano, superintendent of Dumont Public Schools.

The Dumont school district said it will invest the money, and the interest will become an annual scholarship for special needs students looking to further their education.
