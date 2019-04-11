Kinkaid's Lower School students participate in mini Art Car Parade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are a few days away from Houston's art car parade, but Kinkaid's Lower School is giving us a preview with their very own small parade.
The students crafted their own mini cars for the seventh annual event.
The art teacher told Eyewitness News that she started with giving students several different topics to base their cars on, and then let their imaginations take it from there.
"Well it's just so exciting because the students are literally glowing with enthusiasm when they take to the driveway for the parade and to be a teacher, to see a project you developed come to fruition, it's something that not only satisfied you but your students are vested in it and proud of it. There's nothing better than that," she said.
You can watch the 32nd annual Art Car Parade Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ABC13.com.
