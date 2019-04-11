Education

Kinkaid's Lower School students participate in mini Art Car Parade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are a few days away from Houston's art car parade, but Kinkaid's Lower School is giving us a preview with their very own small parade.

The students crafted their own mini cars for the seventh annual event.

The art teacher told Eyewitness News that she started with giving students several different topics to base their cars on, and then let their imaginations take it from there.

"Well it's just so exciting because the students are literally glowing with enthusiasm when they take to the driveway for the parade and to be a teacher, to see a project you developed come to fruition, it's something that not only satisfied you but your students are vested in it and proud of it. There's nothing better than that," she said.

You can watch the 32nd annual Art Car Parade Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ABC13.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonartschoolart carsstudents
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News