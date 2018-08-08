Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is showing his generosity once again by launching a $600,000 scholarship fund that will benefit students seeking their college degree.The Help from the Hart Charity program, in partnership with the United Negro College Fund, will support 18 students of "KIPP" charter schools from 8 different cities, including Houston.They're all going on to attend historically black colleges and universities.The 39-year-old comedian says he just wanted to do his part in providing opportunities and "this is just the beginning."