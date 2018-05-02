EDUCATION

Katy ISD superintendent accused of plagiarism

Katy ISD superintendent Lance Hindt has now been accused of plagiarizing his dissertation. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Katy ISD's superintendent Lance Hindt, who has been plagued by allegations of bullying when he was younger, now faces plagiarism accusations.

RELATED: Katy ISD superintendent accused of being a student bully

A Katy parent claims Hindt's 2012 dissertation at the University of Houston is very similar to one published four years earlier.
A district spokesman says there is "zero truth" to the allegation.

Hindt has been under fire the past month since a former classmate accused him of being a bully in junior high.
RELATED: 'I did dumb things': Katy ISD superintendent apologizes for drawing negative attention to district
