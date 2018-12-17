The Katy ISD board of trustees voted 4-3 on Monday night to appoint acting superintendent Ken Gregorski as the district's permanent leader.Gregorski assumed the interim position on Dec. 1, as the district worked to identify a candidate to replace outgoing Superintendent Lance Hindt.Hindt announced his resignation in May amid accusations of bullying and plagiarism in his past.Gregorski is a 26-year public school veteran, first teaching in the classroom before serving as an assistant principal, principal, and then assistant and deputy superintendent.The district said in a statement Monday that Gregorski has "played an integral role in laying the groundwork for student learning in Katy ISD through his supervision of the School Leadership and Support Department, Human Resources and the Athletics Department."Per Texas law, Gregorski will officially assume the job as superintendent following a 21-day waiting period.