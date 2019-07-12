Junior high's knitting club grows from 6 to 90 members in months

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A popular new club at Alvin ISD's McNair Junior High has some making jokes!"My cousin is like, 'Oh, so you're a grandma now?'" laughed 12-year-old Audrey Tran.Members of the school's new knitting club call themselves the McNair McKnitsters.School nurse Tanya Hardin has been knitting for years and started the club a few months ago."I had a little sign-in sheet and six kids signed up," Hardin explained. "I thought that is a totally small number to be able to accomplish this."In just a few weeks, the group of six turned into a group of 90.Some students even come during the summer for extra practice and fun."I don't think it's just for grandmas," explained 12-year-old Layla Williams. "I think it's a really good way to not sit on your phone all day."