Judge temporarily blocks state takeover of HISD school board

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Travis County judge has granted a temporary injunction preventing the Texas Education Agency takeover of the HISD school board.In November, the state informed district leaders it would appoint a board of managers and a superintendent. It also downgraded the district's accreditation.The move came after years of what the state considers dysfunction and a failure to properly educate all children.A trial has been set for June 22 in Travis County to settle the issue between HISD and TEA.