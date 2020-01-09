HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Travis County judge has granted a temporary injunction preventing the Texas Education Agency takeover of the HISD school board.
In November, the state informed district leaders it would appoint a board of managers and a superintendent. It also downgraded the district's accreditation.
The move came after years of what the state considers dysfunction and a failure to properly educate all children.
RELATED: This is how HISD's collapse played out
A trial has been set for June 22 in Travis County to settle the issue between HISD and TEA.
RELATED STORIES
'We need answers': HISD teachers still in dark over takeover
TEA recommends replacing HISD school board after investigation
HISD students to return to district in turmoil
Judge temporarily blocks state takeover of HISD school board
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More