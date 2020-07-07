2020 YMCA Operation Backpack

For 16 years, YMCA Operation Backpack has provided school supplies and backpacks for children in communities across the Houston area, filling them with hope for a brighter future as they start the school year. The children in our community need us now more than ever. Your investment provides children the opportunity to return to learning with the tools to be successful. The health and safety of our community is at the forefront. With that, we are focused on no-touch or low-touch interactions and are shifting YMCA Operation Backpack 2020 to an online donation drive. Funds raised will be used to purchase packaged school supplies and backpacks that will be distributed to children in need. You can donate now - August 7 or join the Virtual Day of Giving: July 31!
MORE WAYS TO GIVE
1. Donate online by visiting www.ymcaoperationbackpack.org
2. Text YMCABACKPACK to 24365 to donate
3. Make a donation through your local HEB either in-store or online
4. Share this campaign with friends and family
The YMCA of Greater Houston is a 501(c)3 charitable organization and all donations are tax deductible.