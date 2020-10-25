choose kindness

Join ABC13's laptop drive and help underserved Houston students succeed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Help Greater Houston's most underserved students succeed!

A major inequality exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic is the need for technology for thousands of homeless and foster care students in the Houston area. As part of Disney's Choose Kindness campaign, ABC13 is teaming up with DePelchin Children's Center to raise funds to purchase laptops for vetted families in need.



It's unconscionable that hundreds, maybe thousands, of local children don't have the technology they need to succeed in school or even attend class. Through no fault of their own, they are being left behind.

Now more than ever, children need access to reliable technology to succeed in school. Your gift today will help provide children with the laptops and technology they need to participate in virtual learning and thrive this school year and beyond.

We know these are challenging times for everyone, everywhere. But we also know Houston steps up when others have need. We always have and with your help, we always will.

Every dollar donated will be restricted to the purchase of technology for kids served by DePelchin. Your gift will have a tremendous impact and will mean so much to our children and families that will directly benefit from your generosity. Thank you for making a difference.

Click here to donate to ABC13's laptop drive

DePelchin Children's Center is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and all donations are tax deductible.
