'It's a real mess': Parents frustrated with unreliable HISD school buses

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several parents have reached out in regards to school buses not picking up their children after ABC13 interviewed a grandmother who experienced an address mix-up with HISD.
Janice Turner told ABC13 that her 12-year-old granddaughter was missing school because Houston ISD reportedly didn't have the correct address to pick her up.
Parents from all over the Houston area are now wanting answers.
"It's a real mess," parent Sonia Lecompte said.
Not even a week into the school year, and HISD parents are frustrated about their kids current bus situation.
"I talked with my daughter and her bus hasn't run at all," Lecompte said.
The mother says a stop was added close to her home on Tuesday for her daughter to catch the bus, but the driver never showed up.
"It's extremely frustrating," Lecompte said. "In the midst of me reaching out to several other parents, I find out there are several buses that aren't running and they're not picking up kids at all."
The parents say they've reached out to HISD, who allegedly told them that the bus drivers were not showing up to work. Parents say they're now forced to find alternative ways to get their kids to school.
"We're in a jam and our kids are needing proper transportation," parent Jameesha Black said.
HISD says they're looking into the reports, and all parents should continue to voice their concerns with the district.
