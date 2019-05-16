HTX+: 'Making it Better' for Alief children through literacy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Making It Better has served more than 15,000 children and their parents through leadership, literacy as well as life skills programming.
Their goal is to help students read on grade level by the time they reach the 3rd grade. Additionally, their 'Reading Express' mobile classroom delivers weekly reading readiness programming to young children, from 2 months old up to 4 years.
Making It Better executive director, Jacque Daughtry, said "Our primary goal is building literacy development skills in young, underserved kiddos, and getting their parents engaged as partners in that literacy development, and getting parents really comfortable as their child's first and most important teacher."
Grace Presbyterian Church in the Westchase area has partnered with Making it Better to provide additional opportunities for enriching activities after school.
If you would like to learn about donating or even volunteering your time, please visit www.mibtx.org/
