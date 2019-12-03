Top ranked South Houston student making waves at NASA

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As one of the top ranked students in Pasadena ISD, Heaven De Leon has always been interested in math and science.Now, she's hoping to become a mechanical engineer, even though she knows the industry is male dominated."I would compare myself to other humans a lot," explained De Leon. "So, I would say to just not care about what other people say about you."De Leon, 18, started studying engineering and competing in local robotics competitions a few years ago.After school, she interns at NASA three days a week.Now, she is ranked first in her class at the Dr. Kirk Lewis Career and Technical High School."My mom tells me that my academic career is my job and my pay is my grades," expressed De Leon. "So, I really value school and I put a lot of time into it."