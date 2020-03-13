Education

Houston Zoo entertains children with daily Facebook Livestreams

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a half-million children will be out of Houston-area classrooms because of coronavirus concerns, but there are some things parents can do to help their kids continue to learn over extended spring breaks.

The Houston Zoo is here to help!

Despite closing its doors until April 3, the Houston Zoo is live streaming their favorite animals on Facebook in order to bring the zoo to you!

The zoo will be hosting an 11:00 a.m. livestream Monday-Friday, sharing daily updates and showing viewers what the animals are up to.

They encourage viewers to follow @HoustonZoo on all platforms for more updates.

RELATED: Houston-area school closings and delays

Tips on learning from home:

  • Prepare a space designated for learning that's away from televisions and video games

  • Set goals on what you want your home students to accomplish

  • Create a schedule and stick to it

  • Talk to your kids' teachers about accessing learning materials remotely

  • Seek clear guidance on what's expected of your children while they're out of the classroom


    • Here are some resources that will help you and your kids make the most of their time away from class.

    Space Foundation is offering free downloadable STEM lesson plans for students in grades K-8 to help keep kids engaged during the gap in traditional class time.

    Children's Museum Houston
    You may know the brick and mortar location in Houston's Museum District, but did you know about its database of online activities for classes?

    The museum is also sharing experiments, activities and inside looks at their exhibits through its daily virtual learning broadcast schedule.

    • 10:15 a.m. - O Wow Moment on Facebook
    • 11:15 a.m. - Story Time (English) sponsored by Phillips 66 on Instagram
    • 12:15 p.m. - Educator Moment on Facebook or Instagram
    • 1:15 p.m. - Story Time (Spanish) sponsored by Phillips 66 on Instagram
    • 3:15 p.m. - Toodler Time sponsored by McGovern Foundation on YouTube


    Frontiers for Young Minds
    This website has a free collection of science-related material for kids.

    DK find out!
    DK find out! has free lesson plan ideas for teachers and resources for parents, as well as videos and interactive modules on a variety of subjects.

    Epic!
    Epic! has thousands of books and videos online for kids. There's a 30 day free trial to set up an account.

    Khan Academy
    Khan Academy is a non-profit organization that has excercises, quizzes, and videos to help students.

    Bill Nye The Science Guy
    You might recognize the name of this children's science show host.
    Nye is a well-known science communicator with a long list of life science, physical science, and planetary science lessons.

    Brainpop
    This website offers free access for students whose school is closed due to COVID-19.
    The site even has a free learning module for young people on coronavirus.

    National Geographic Kids
    This site from the National Geographic Society has everything from outer space to women heroes and homework help.

    Raz-Kids
    This site from Learning A-Z is designed for students from kindergarten through fifth grade and has a free trial.

    Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    educationhoustonchildrenmuseumsschool closingscoronaviruscool kidsteachersschool closuresstudents
    Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Worldwide coronavirus cases top 200,000
    3,500 Halliburton employees furloughed in Houston
    39 coronavirus cases confirmed in Houston area
    Second coronavirus related death reported in Texas
    Map of confirmed US coronavirus cases
    HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
    International Space Station will be over Houston Wed night
    Show More
    Drive-thru testing sites availability still unknown in Houston
    List of events canceled and postponed in Houston-area
    Firefighters concerned as protective gear runs low
    Friday's cold front could help wash away the oak pollen
    ABC13's Morning News
    More TOP STORIES News