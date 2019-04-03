Houston teen accepted into 15 colleges, including 8 Ivy League schools

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston teen and his family are celebrating the 17-year-old's acceptance to 15 colleges, including eight Ivy League schools.Tomball senior Jeramy Botwe is the valedictorian of his graduating class at Harmony School of Advancement. He has a 4.51 GPA.The universities include: Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Stanford, Brown, Rice, Dartmouth, Cornell, Columbia, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Penn, Duke, the University of Chicago, University of Texas, and the University of Houston.Botwe has until May 1 to make a decision about which college he will attend.After graduation, Botwe plans to study pre-med at whichever college he chooses. Ultimately, he wants to be a doctor and focus his research to help find a cure for diseases, like MS and ALS.Botwe was raised by his father, Kenneth, a single dad originally from Ghana who moved to the U.S. as a teen to join the Air Force.Botwe credits his success to old-fashioned hard work and says he studies at least two hours a day.