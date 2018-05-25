EDUCATION

Philadelphia teen who was once homeless gets full ride to Harvard

EMBED </>More Videos

Liz Cho has more one teen's journey to Harvard.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Philadelphia teen Richard Jenkins used to sleep in a homeless shelter and was nicknamed "Harvard" by bullies for being a bookworm. Now, he is going to the same Ivy League school on a full scholarship.

Jenkins attends Girard College, a boarding school in north Philadelphia, and is this year's valedictorian.

The 18-year-old found out the good news while in Paris on a school trip. He said Wednesday that he was so excited he threw his cellphone in the middle of a call.

Jenkins said he decided to focus on academics after lying to a friend about sleeping in a homeless shelter in the sixth grade.

"I was so embarrassed to say I lived in a shelter," he told WHYY. "But that's when I realized I've got to buckle in because I can't have my potential kids going through what I'm going through now."

Jenkins said he applied to Harvard after receiving a promotional email in his junior year. He said he was especially attracted to its program that pays tuition for students from households that earn less than $65,000 a year.

While Jenkins wasn't so sure, he said his mom always knew he was going to get into Harvard.

She confirmed that, telling the Philadelphia Inquirer "I was not surprised."

Jenkins said he plans on studying computer science in order to create a more intuitive virtual assistant.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcollegehomelesscollege studentfeel goodu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Bulletproof and clear backpacks among back-to-school options
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Lemm Elementary reopens today after Harvey flooded school
More Education
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News