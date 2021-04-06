WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
SkyDrone 13
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Cool Spaces
Buzz Worthy
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
About ABC13 Houston
Submit a news tip
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
From TABS to STAAR: History of Texas standardized testing
KTRK
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
From TABS to STAAR: History of Texas standardized testing
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
education
texas
houston
katy
friendswood
baytown
woodland
high school
school testing
students
tests
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Buzbee to reveal 'significant developments' in Watson case
1st day of STAAR testing canceled for Texas students due to tech issues
Gov. Abbott bans vaccine passport requirement in Texas
Police official: Chauvin was trained to defuse situations | LIVE
Mayor Turner and American Airlines not spared by Lt. Gov. Patrick
Grandmother of pregnant murder victim: 'The city failed her'
Here's when we could get some rain this week
Show More
'Chernobyl,' 'Harry Potter' actor dies at 54 after brain tumor battle
6 family members killed in Texas murder-suicide pact, police say
Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base: Authorities
Tourist arrested after refusing temperature check at Disney Springs
Google Maps launches AR feature for indoor navigation
More TOP STORIES News