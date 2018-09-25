HISD

Houston ISD staff walk around neighborhoods to re-enroll high school dropouts

EMBED </>More Videos

Results of HISD's 'Grads Within Reach' program canvassing

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A door-to-door effort by Houston ISD to push dropout students to go back to school netted 81 commitments over the weekend.

The annual Grads Within Reach Walk on Saturday comprised of volunteers knocking on the doors of dropouts to encourage them to finish their diploma.

They canvassed neighborhoods around 23 campuses and gave students information about the resources they can use to help them graduate.

The effort comes as the district faces some very low graduation rates. Some campuses are suffering from nearly half of the students dropping out before getting diplomas.

A recent study published by Houston non-profit Children At Risk ranked 10 schools in Harris County with the lowest graduation rates.

Nine out of those 10 are HISD schools: Sharpstown, Worthing, Wisdom, Kashmere, Wheatley, Jones Futures Academy, Sterling, Westbury and the Houston Math, Science & Technology Center.

As part of the effort, Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan laced up her tennis shoes to meet these dropouts.

"We were able today to contact three students from Madison High School and get them to re-enroll in school," Lathan said.

Madison High School was one of 23 campuses where volunteers started the walk.

Lathan admits finding out why a student dropped out in the first place is the key to getting them back.

"Just being able to hear some of the stories of why students dropped out and what they need to come back to school and also to ensure their success, it helps me get an idea of what we need to do differently as a staff," Lathan said.

She says there are many reasons students drop out and HISD is working to find a solution for every scenario, to ensure each student has the chance to earn their degree.

For dropout students who did not attend any of the re-enrollment programs at their high school Saturday, HISD says they can still re-enroll by simply going up to their campus and meeting with the staff.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationHISDstudentsschoolHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HISD
10 Houston-area high schools with lowest grad rates
All HISD students eligible for free breakfast, lunch and dinner
Lawson Middle School celebrates its opening in SW Houston
HISD making changes after complaints about bus hubs
More HISD
EDUCATION
2 Austin HS teachers under investigation for misconduct
16-year-old arrested after threat found at Texas City HS
Harvard black culture awards to honor Colin Kaepernick
Cheerleader who knelt during national anthem is suing university
More Education
Top Stories
Houston man accused of fondling Southwest passenger
Robbers caught on camera hitting children's store in Webster
2 Austin HS teachers under investigation for misconduct
USDA: Safeway, Target, Sam's Club may have received recalled beef
Astros fan missing 2 coveted signatures for championship seat
HARVEST MOON: First full moon after autumnal equinox
Rockets Media Day puts star power front and center
Food service worker arrested after footage shows spitting on pizza
Show More
Man caught burglarizing home flooded by Hurricane Harvey
DPS trooper's vehicle hits Cy-Fair ISD student near school
Man charged in 4-year-old girl's murder sentenced to 60 years
Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo gets underway
Houston Councilwoman Ellen Cohen recounts her own sexual assault
More News