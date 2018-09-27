HISD parents raise concerns about overcrowded school buses

Many HISD parents are complaining to the district about overcrowding on school buses since the beginning of the school year."Basically the bus driver will tell the kids, 'If you have one cheek on the seat, you're ok,'" said parent Daryl Freedman.Freedman's son has been forced to ride a crowded school bus to Energy Institute High School since August.She says every time he has ridden the bus, students have to sit three to a seat."If there is an accident, the kids are not protected and it's just not safe," said Freedman. "Some of the kids have even been riding on the floor of the bus."Jessica Cohen told Eyewitness News that her daughter was forced to squat in the aisle during a bus ride."More than two to a seat is not safe," said Cohen. "Those children would be projectiles."After several emails and tweets to the district, Cohen says she filed a grievance this week."We transport our children like cattle. We herd them around. We pack them in like sardines," said Cohen. "It's shocking."Cohen and Freedman say that high school students should not be seated three to a seat."This is my child's life. It's a safety concern," said Cohen.