HISD is making changes after several complaints about bus service on the first week back to school.The district says it is adding two new bus hubs for magnet school students to address congestion seen at other hubs.The hubs at Parker and Kate Bell Elementary schools will open on Monday, Sept. 10.Starting Tuesday, some students will have different pickup and drop-off times.The district said it is making changes to the schedule after a review by the transportation services department.Notices for scheduling changes will be distributed as early as Sept. 1. Updates will also be available online viaScheduling changes will go into effect for morning pickups on Tuesday, Sept. 4.