EDUCATION

HISD to open new bus hubs to relieve congestion after complaints

HISD says it is making changes to the bus hub schedule after issues at the start of the school year.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
HISD is making changes after several complaints about bus service on the first week back to school.

The district says it is adding two new bus hubs for magnet school students to address congestion seen at other hubs.

The hubs at Parker and Kate Bell Elementary schools will open on Monday, Sept. 10.

Starting Tuesday, some students will have different pickup and drop-off times.

HISD's new hub system for magnet schools gets off to slow start
HISD's new hub transportation system for magnet schools gets off to a rocky start.



The district said it is making changes to the schedule after a review by the transportation services department.

Notices for scheduling changes will be distributed as early as Sept. 1. Updates will also be available online via Infofinder.

Scheduling changes will go into effect for morning pickups on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

HISD leaders question savings for new hub bus system
13 Investigates: Magnet bus hub problems

