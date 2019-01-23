HOUSTON ISD

Some Houston ISD parents welcome Texas Education Agency investigation

Possible changes at Houston ISD amid TEA investigation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Texas Education Association is conducting a "Special Accreditation Investigation" into Houston ISD.

State Rep. Garnet Coleman says the public sparked the investigation into the state's largest school district.

ABC13 Eyewitness News is still working to figure out what TEA is looking at, but Coleman gave us some indication.

"It's based on past activity of members of the board, so that it has to do with governance," the lawmaker said. "The TEA has clearly been looking at governance issues at HISD, and this is another piece of that. And what's bad about it is that it makes it more likely or adds fuel to the fire for replacing the board, having TEA remove the board and put a new board in."

HISD responded to our inquiries for comment saying, "HISD's priority remains providing a quality education and safe environment for our students. We direct any inquires to the TEA Communications Division."



The TEA confirmed they are investigating, but couldn't comment any further.

HISD parents who are aware of the investigation shared their thoughts.

"I understand why the investigation is happening," said Heather Golden. "It's been a bit of a chaotic environment with a lot of discord and negativity. And unfortunately, that takes away from the core work of working for kids."

"I probably welcome the TEA investigation. We've gone too long with a lot of board dysfunction. There's a lack of governance on the board," said another parent, Amy Maddux.

We reached out to several board members for comment. Board member Dr. Sergio Lira responded, saying he didn't have all the details and referred us to legal counsel.

