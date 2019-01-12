HISD

HISD holds special meeting to discuss underperforming schools

HISD holds a special meeting to discuss under-performing schools

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Independent School District's leaders held a unique meeting to talk about major challenges they have recently faced.

HISD, Texas' largest school district, discussed a decline in student enrollment and a major budget deficit.

The district is at risk to face a state takeover if certain schools within the district can't meet performance standards.

This special meeting is following an immense amount of drama between the district and parents.

Parents cheered after the HISD board of trustees decided in a 5-4 vote not to place control of at least four failing schools into the hands of a private entity.


At the end of 2018, Harris County treasurer Orlando Sanchez was taking part in a press conference across the street from HISD's Hattie May Administration Building, when things got pretty heated.

A member from the crowd ran up to Sanchez and poured water over his head.

Treasurer doused with water while talking about HISD's future
TENSIONS HIGH: Angry parents shouted as Harris Co. Treasurer Orlando Sanchez called on the governor to take over HISD schools.


Earlier this year, Gov. Greg Abbott spoke out passionately in regards to the disappointment he has for the school district and the need of the concerned parents.

Abbott said in a tweet Thursday TEA should take over the district and that the leadership here is a disaster.
RELATED: Gov. Abbott says Houston ISD leadership is a disaster
Gov. Abbott criticized Houston Independent School District's board for "self-centered ineptitude" and called for the state to take over.

