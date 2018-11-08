EDUCATION

HISD holds first board meeting since reinstating Grenita Lathan as interim superintendent

HISD holds first board meeting since explosive meeting in October

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston ISD Board of Trustees is meeting for the first time since their interim superintendent Grenita Lathan was ousted and later reinstated.

The mood and atmosphere on Thursday were much calmer than the explosive board meeting in October.

Shouts and alleged racism calls were made in October after the board took a vote to remove Lathan.

In a five to four vote, the board decided to hire Abe Saavedra as interim superintendent, but that didn't last long.

RELATED: 'UNACCEPTABLE': Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner irate over HISD interim superintendent swap

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner irate over HISD interim superintendent swap


Days after the board's decision, Lathan was offered her job as interim superintendent back.

ABC13 reporter Nick Natario is monitoring the board meeting, and will bring you the latest at 10 p.m.
