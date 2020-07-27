HISD giving out free meals at 3 Houston-area apartments today

The deliveries come as families prepare to go without meals in school.
Kennedy Place, Kelly Village and Clayton Homes apartments are the three complexes they'll be giving out meals at from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The meals will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.
HISD will be handing out a week's worth of food at the three apartments, which all house many students who go to Wheatley High School.
It's important to note, students, parents or adult family members can pick up the meals, but must maintain social distancing while doing so.
The meal delivery service will go through August as a part of the district's curbside summer meals program
The program is available for families with kids up to 18 years old.
