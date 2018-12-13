HOUSTON ISD

HISD board approves closed search for permanent superintendent

Houston ISD school board decides to go in 'different direction' after vote to bring back former superintendent

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Independent School District will perform a closed search for its next superintendent.

The decision was made in a 6-3 vote Thursday by the HISD board of trustees, in a meeting where several important topics were up for consideration.

The board is also considering partnership proposals for underperforming schools in the district.



The meeting's agenda is focused largely on how the district can save several schools from a state takeover.

Plans for those underperforming campuses will be authorized after the community submits its input and measures are approved by the Texas Education Agency.

