HTX

High school's culinary class has special meaning for students

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fortis Academy is the first rehabilitation high school in Harris County. It helps students recover from alcohol and substance abuse.

The school offers a traditional curriculum of science, math, history and other subjects.

At the moment, the academy only offers the culinary elective.

"I'm excited to learn how to cook. I would cook at the house, but I would not know everything about it, and here they teach you how to cook different things," said Fortis Academy student Omar Lopez.

Quindetta Thomas, who teaches the class, believes through this programs, students can learn something different and can start a step above entry-level.

Visit Fortis Academy's website for information on its practice and how it operates.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationspringabusehtx springhtxalcohol
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Teens spending summer at NASA to launch space dreams
Get gaming! Popular old-school arcade heads to Clear Lake
Clear Lake firm playing key role in NASA's missions to the moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News