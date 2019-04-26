SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fortis Academy is the first rehabilitation high school in Harris County. It helps students recover from alcohol and substance abuse.
The school offers a traditional curriculum of science, math, history and other subjects.
At the moment, the academy only offers the culinary elective.
"I'm excited to learn how to cook. I would cook at the house, but I would not know everything about it, and here they teach you how to cook different things," said Fortis Academy student Omar Lopez.
Quindetta Thomas, who teaches the class, believes through this programs, students can learn something different and can start a step above entry-level.
Visit Fortis Academy's website for information on its practice and how it operates.
Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
High school's culinary class has special meaning for students
HTX
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News