OSCARS

Oscars 2019: High school students, teacher from North Hollywood nominated for work on 'Period. End of Sentence'

EMBED </>More Videos

A North Hollywood high school teacher and her students are up for an Academy Award for best documentary short subject.

By
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
A North Hollywood high school teacher and her students are up for an Academy Award for best documentary short subject.

It's about a taboo subject - menstruation. There's no easy way to talk about it, but a group of high school students are changing the conversation.

Melissa Berton is a producer on "Period. End of Sentence," as well as an Oakwood High School English teacher.

"I think it has been a profound experience from start to finish," she said.

In 2013, she advised a group of Oakwood students, who were selected as United Nations delegates, to advocate for women and girls. That's when their journey to normalize menstruation began.

"Who better to sort of be the voice for that than high school young women who are in that moment?" she said.

Originally, the short documentary was a marketing tool for their bigger vision -- a nonprofit they created called the Pad Project. Their mission was to get a machine that creates biodegradable pads to a rural village in India.

"We never thought it would be an Oscar-nominated film but the idea was always, if we could just make an educational film to raise awareness about this issue then that would be the jewel in the crown of our nonprofit," Berton said.

The students were in charge of fundraising, creating the nonprofit and bringing the documentary to life. Seven executive producers on the project are either in college or in grad school and several associate producers are still in high school.

They put the documentary through the film festival circuit and received award after award and then the Academy Award nomination. But the biggest achievement of all is for the students and Berton, who are normalizing periods for women around the world.

"I think the students have felt different responses from their classmates and have felt a little less shy about something that maybe we don't need to feel so shy about," Berton said.

SEE FULL LIST: Oscar nominations 2019: See full list

RELATED: How to watch the Oscars: Everything to know about the 2019 Academy Awards

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationOscarsacademy awardsmovie newsstudentshigh schoolteacherwomen and healthNorth HollywoodLos Angeles CountySan Fernando ValleyLos Angeles
OSCARS
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight
'Minding the Gap' producer discusses bond with film's director
More Oscars
EDUCATION
How to prevent oak tree wilting this spring
Principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Cinco Ranch student born with one hand conquers limitations
28 students sickened by Valentine's Day candy and treats
More Education
Top Stories
HPD officer under investigation released from hospital
Atascocita MS student arrested for having saw blade, hit list
Sugar Land parents in murder-suicide were active in community
Jussie Smollett bond set at $100K, staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary': police
Van carrying inmates crashes into water in Wharton
Pope demands bishops act now to end scourge of sex abuse
The Monkees guitarist, Peter Tork, dead at 77
Dallas girl recorded her last moments before deadly blast
Show More
Chip and Joanna Gaines opening coffee shop
Bill would allocate funds to child victims of shootings
'Obey your God:' Bizarre chase involving man in stolen ambulance
Houston Weather: Cloudy, foggy, cool, and wet today
Houston Commission Against Gun Violence unveils recommendations
More News