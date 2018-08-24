High school fines students for being late or missing class

Students at one Oklahoma high school are paying the price for skipping class and showing up late.The move is implementing the state law that fines students for missing classes.School officials at Muskogee High School say the new rule is to help attendance issues they have had in the past. But parents, who are likely the ones paying for fines, says it's out of line."There's no way that I could afford a $250 fine," a parent said.The fine is only issued if students miss their classes four times in four weeks.Students have already started a petition to get the fines removed.