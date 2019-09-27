abc13 plus

High school's cutting-edge culinary program gives students a taste of their future

By
CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Crosby high school has a full state-of-the-art kitchen and cafe for students who dream of one day being a great chef.

Week in, week out students not only prepare meals, but head chef Espinosa teaches them how to run a kitchen.

"These junior chefs learned a three year curriculum in less than nine months," expressed Espinosa.

"They were excited about the program starting and were ready to do whatever it took to have a culinary arts' program that stood apart from other school districts."

Students as young as 16-years-old are preparing meals for teachers and special school events.

With the help of Crosby ISD, the community can now order meals from these young chefs and can pick them up freshly made.

"It is really amazing how we can come together as a community," expressed chef Ulrich Bachmann.

"Allow us, being 16, 17 and 18-year-olds to cook for adults and show them what the next generation is going to be like."

