The headmaster of The Kinkaid School in Houston has resigned after a series of discussions with its board of trustees, the school announced.Ken Cowan, chairman of the board, said in a letter Thursday that Dr. Andy Martire and the school have decided to separate "with an eye toward an amicable and smooth leadership transition.""The Board, in conjunction with the School's leadership, is working to implement a smooth transition of headmaster duties and responsibilities following Dr. Martire's departure, with a goal of ensuring as prompt and seamless a changeover as possible - one that prioritizes, above all, the needs of all of our students, faculty and staff as well as our community," Cowan wrote.The board said it will convene a subcommittee to find the school's new headmaster.The news of Martire's departure comes on the heels of allegations of sexual misconduct involving former teachers and students that took place over three decades.In May, we told you about an investigation at the school stemming from accusations against four former faculty members who were employed from the late 1960's to the early 1990's.