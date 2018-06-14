HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The headmaster of The Kinkaid School in Houston has resigned after a series of discussions with its board of trustees, the school announced.
Ken Cowan, chairman of the board, said in a letter Thursday that Dr. Andy Martire and the school have decided to separate "with an eye toward an amicable and smooth leadership transition."
"The Board, in conjunction with the School's leadership, is working to implement a smooth transition of headmaster duties and responsibilities following Dr. Martire's departure, with a goal of ensuring as prompt and seamless a changeover as possible - one that prioritizes, above all, the needs of all of our students, faculty and staff as well as our community," Cowan wrote.
The board said it will convene a subcommittee to find the school's new headmaster.
The news of Martire's departure comes on the heels of allegations of sexual misconduct involving former teachers and students that took place over three decades.
In May, we told you about an investigation at the school stemming from accusations against four former faculty members who were employed from the late 1960's to the early 1990's.
Here is the letter that was released to The Kinkaid School community:
Dear Kinkaid Community:
In recent months and weeks, the Kinkaid Board of Trustees and Dr. Martire have had extensive meetings to discuss the future leadership of The Kinkaid School. Following these discussions, the Board and Dr. Martire have now decided to separate with an eye toward an amicable and smooth leadership transition.
In times of transition such as this, we reaffirm our highest obligation - to help students discover and develop their talents and fulfill their best potential. It is in service to this student-centered mission, the cornerstone of the Kinkaid experience, that we look ahead to a future with the unique community experience and high-quality education our students and their families deserve.
The Board, in conjunction with the School's leadership, is working to implement a smooth transition of headmaster duties and responsibilities following Dr. Martire's departure, with a goal of ensuring as prompt and seamless a changeover as possible - one that prioritizes, above all, the needs of all of our students, faculty and staff as well as our community.
The Board will, as a next step, convene a subcommittee of Board members to begin a search for the new headmaster. This search will be done in a careful, deliberate and thorough manner. Our efforts will be guided by our long-held mission and the four core values that are the foundation of the Kinkaid experience - honesty, respect, responsibility and kindness. Moreover, Kinkaid remains dedicated to providing all of our students with an inclusive environment, giving them opportunities to explore, understand and value a variety of cultures, lifestyles, faith traditions and perspectives. We applaud Dr. Martire's efforts to promote diversity and inclusiveness during his tenure, and we are committed to building upon this foundation. We have much work to do to build upon these efforts and to ensure our children are prepared for the world in which they will live and contribute.
We recognize the last week has been an uncertain period for many within our community.
Please know that the Board is committed to transparency, candor and partnership with our community; our discretion was motivated only out of respect for the process, and sensitivity to the privacy of all parties involved.
This is the first of more expected communications you will receive from the Board of Trustees in the coming weeks and months. We look forward to sharing the School's plans and moving forward together as a community.
Regards,
Ken Cowan
Chair, Board of Trustees