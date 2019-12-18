abc13 plus montrose

HCC simulation lab designed to look and feel like real hospital

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're hanging around HCC Coleman College, you might hear some realistic screams and cries.

But don't worry, it's not coming from students who have just failed their exams.

Instead, it's a new procedure that's all a part of Coleman's high-tech simulation lab where students are given hands-on experiences to learn what it's like working in actual hospitals.



"We promote and encourage them to make every mistake that they could up here so we can help correct them," explained simulation lab technician Sarah Prial.

Coleman offers associate degrees and certificates in more than 20 health science fields. Many students go straight to work after graduating.

"I like meeting people. I love helping people. I think I've actually gained family since being in the program," said Rhonda Stubblefield, who recently graduated with an associate degree in nursing.



