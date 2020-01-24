abc13 plus

HCC night classes in welding spark job offers for students

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the new decade comes new concerns about the job market.

This is why so many people are looking at professions in high demand such as welding.

"A good welder can always find work," said HCC instructor Kirt Wachtendorf. "A good welder is an artist. No doubt about it."

HCC is now offering night classes in welding at its southeast campus.

Fifteen students show up twice a week from 10 p.m. until 12:55 a.m..

"My mother, she was already a nurse and she told me, 'Whatever you take up in life, let it be in demand,'" explained student Stanley Long.

"I graduate right after this semester," said 19-year-old student Daniel Ruiz. "I have already two job offers."

