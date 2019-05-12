HCC Alief campus offering affordable engineering degrees

ALIEF, Texas (KTRK) -- HCC Alief and UT-Tyler are partnering to offer engineering degrees for $20,000.A significant shortage in engineers is coming due to to the number of retiring Baby Boomers.Currently, Texas universities are graduating less than half the number of students needed to replace retirees.A four-year degree can cost almost more than $100,000 for students who live away from home.A partnership between HCC Alief-Hayes and the University of Texas at Tyler is offering affordable four-year degrees for less than $20,000.The program is aligned with UT-Tyler's curriculum. The school is ABET accredited.