Gov. Abbott says Houston ISD leadership is a disaster

Gov. Abbott criticized Houston Independent School District's board for "self-centered ineptitude" and called for the state to take over. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're getting reaction from HISD leadership after Gov. Greg Abbott calls them out on social media.

Abbott said in a tweet Thursday TEA should take over the district and that the leadership here is a disaster.

The governor tweeted about an op-ed written by a group of parents who are against a state take over.



HISD board member Wanda Adams believes it's the state that needs to change.

She said Austin isn't properly funding public education and she doesn't see how a takeover would be justified.

"We're considered a B-rating by the state in which he leads," said Wanda Adams, HISD Trustee District 9. "We have a high finance rating by the comptroller office, which is in the state."

She's not the only one upset about the governor's comments.

One of the writers of the op-ed that sparked this conversation says she doesn't support everything HISD is doing.

But she says local leaders are best-equipped to manage local education.

"If they're doing things right or wrong, that is for us, their constituents, the community here in HISD, to make that decision," said co-author Kandice Webber, "It's not for the state to make that decision."

She is putting together an education town hall this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Kashmere Gardens Multi-Service Center.

The center is located at 4802 Lockwood Dr.

It's open to the public.

Report a Typo
