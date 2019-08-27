Wheelchair-bound girl can't go to school over address mix-up: grandmother

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 12-year-old girl is missing her second day of seventh grade at Thomas Junior High School because Houston ISD reportedly doesn't have the correct address to pick her up.Ebonie King's grandmother Janice Turner says the district is claiming to not have her address, although she has been living in the same apartment for 10 years."On all my records, it has this address, the address we live at now," Turner says.Turner told ABC13 that her granddaughter is a wheelchair-bound, special needs student, so the bus is the only way to get her to and from school everyday."I can't transport her to school in my car, so I don't know how else to get her to school," Turner said.Turner has been trying to get answers for the past week on how to solve the situation, but the district says it's going to take two weeks to get everything fixed."That's two weeks of her not going to school." Turner said. "That's two weeks of trying to find someone to take care of her when I go to work."She says her granddaughter relies on the school's transportation."School is important, especially for someone like her because she receives services through the school. There's only so much we can do at home."Turner is hoping the situation will sort itself out sooner than two weeks.ABC13 has reached out to the district for answers and it acknowledged our request. HISD said it is looking into it.