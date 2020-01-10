Get your questions answered about HCC's Spring classes

Whether your goal is a four-year university, workforce training, or a second career, Houston Community College really is for everyone, anytime.
Classes start January 21 for the Spring semester and now is the time to register!
Houston Community College will continue to have Saturday registration. The last Saturday registration is January 18 from 9am - 1pm for students to come in person and register for the Spring 2020 semester.
The following campuses will be open for students to walk-in and register on these dates:
Central Campus, South Campus, Northeast Campus, Northline Campus, North Forest Campus, Acres Home Campus, Alief Hayes, Campus Katy, Spring Branch Campus, Eastside Campus, Felix Fraga Campus, West Loop Campus, Stafford Campus. Colman will not be open during Saturday Registration.
Moderator: Todd Duplantis
With more than 30-years-experience in broadcasting, Todd Duplantis has spent most of his life in front of a TV camera and behind a microphone. After spending a decade as a television reporter, Todd joined Houston Community College in 2012 as the director of public relations for the Southwest College. In June of 2015, he returned to broadcasting and television production as he was named director of HCCTV. During his time at HCCTV, Todd launched a weekly newscast, anchored several live broadcasts and most recently launched a podcast/TV studio. In August of 2016, in addition to his duties at HCCTV, Todd was appointed interim public information officer and spokesperson for HCC.
Speaker: Indra Paola Peláez
Indra Paola Peláez serves as the Interim Associate Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management and Success with HCC. Her is responsible for improving HCC's admissions and registration experience. Her responsibilities include overseeing the acquisition of a transcript evaluation software, implementation of Hobsons Intersect Platform, and developing a CRM business process mapping for a common onboarding experience for all students. Her passion is based on the belief that education is the foundation necessary for students to build and strengthen their communities, achieve their personal and professional goals and increase future economic opportunities for themselves and their families.